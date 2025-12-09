Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Gears Up for Municipal Elections

The BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have agreed to jointly contest Maharashtra's upcoming municipal corporation elections, including in Mumbai and Thane. Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Shinde affirmed this at a late-night meeting. Discussions on seat-sharing will commence locally soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:13 IST
Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Gears Up for Municipal Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After a prolonged period of differences, the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have resolved to contest municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra together, according to sources from Sena.

A meeting on Monday night saw Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde deciding that both parties would participate in the polls as part of the Mahayuti alliance. The decision came ahead of yet-to-be-announced election dates.

During a concurrent meeting in Nagpur, BJP leaders Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ravindra Chavan agreed that both parties would refrain from poaching each other's leaders. Discussions for seat-sharing are set to begin at the local level in the upcoming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025