Maharashtra's Mahayuti Alliance Gears Up for Municipal Elections

After a prolonged period of differences, the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have resolved to contest municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra together, according to sources from Sena.

A meeting on Monday night saw Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde deciding that both parties would participate in the polls as part of the Mahayuti alliance. The decision came ahead of yet-to-be-announced election dates.

During a concurrent meeting in Nagpur, BJP leaders Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ravindra Chavan agreed that both parties would refrain from poaching each other's leaders. Discussions for seat-sharing are set to begin at the local level in the upcoming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)