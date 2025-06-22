Amit Shah to Chair Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Varanasi on Monday evening for a significant two-day engagement. He will chair the Central Zonal Council meeting, set to take place on June 24, according to a senior official.

The 25th edition of this council meeting will include chief ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, highlighting inter-state cooperation. Varanasi Divisional Commissioner S Rajlingam confirmed Shah's arrival plans for the meeting.

State leaders such as UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his counterparts will collaborate in discussions aimed at improving regional governance. Extensive preparations are being overseen by Chief Minister Adityanath to ensure the meeting's success, Rajlingam added.

(With inputs from agencies.)