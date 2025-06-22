The Lasting Impact of Obergefell v. Hodges: Ten Years Later

A decade after the historic Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage across the United States, its impact continues to resonate. The Obergefell decision transformed the legal landscape for LGBTQ+ rights, affirming marriage as a fundamental right under the U.S. Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment.

Despite the ruling's affirmation of legal rights, opposition persists. Kim Davis, a former Kentucky clerk, remains a symbol of dissent with her refusal to issue marriage licenses on religious grounds. Legal challenges to Obergefell's legacy also arise, as some states and institutions advocate reversal or non-recognition of same-sex marriages.

Public sentiment has shifted significantly over the past decade, with approximately 68% of Americans now supporting the legality of same-sex marriages. As debates continue, the durability of these legal protections remains crucial for the future of LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.

