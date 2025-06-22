Left Menu

The Lasting Impact of Obergefell v. Hodges: Ten Years Later

Ten years after the landmark Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage in the U.S., the Obergefell v. Hodges decision continues to shape the nation's legal and social landscape. While same-sex marriages have more than doubled, challenges and dissent remain, reflecting ongoing debates about LGBTQ+ rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbus | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:26 IST
The Lasting Impact of Obergefell v. Hodges: Ten Years Later
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A decade after the historic Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage across the United States, its impact continues to resonate. The Obergefell decision transformed the legal landscape for LGBTQ+ rights, affirming marriage as a fundamental right under the U.S. Constitution's Fourteenth Amendment.

Despite the ruling's affirmation of legal rights, opposition persists. Kim Davis, a former Kentucky clerk, remains a symbol of dissent with her refusal to issue marriage licenses on religious grounds. Legal challenges to Obergefell's legacy also arise, as some states and institutions advocate reversal or non-recognition of same-sex marriages.

Public sentiment has shifted significantly over the past decade, with approximately 68% of Americans now supporting the legality of same-sex marriages. As debates continue, the durability of these legal protections remains crucial for the future of LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025