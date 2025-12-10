Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over LGBTQ+ Celebration at Seattle World Cup Match

Egypt and Iran have lodged complaints with FIFA regarding a World Cup soccer match in Seattle scheduled to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride. Leaders from both countries criticized the event, citing cultural and religious sensitivities. FIFA and Seattle organizers have not yet responded to the complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:14 IST
Controversy Erupts Over LGBTQ+ Celebration at Seattle World Cup Match
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The World Cup soccer match in Seattle featuring Egypt and Iran has sparked controversy as both nations lodged complaints to FIFA over the event's planned celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride. Leaders from the soccer federations of Iran and Egypt publicly criticized the timing and nature of the match.

Set to take place on June 26 at Seattle Stadium, local organizers have hailed the match as a "once-in-a-lifetime moment to showcase and celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities." Seattle's Mayor-elect Kate Wilson expressed excitement for an inclusive event, aligned with Juneteenth celebrations.

In Egypt and Iran, where targeting the LGBTQ+ community is not uncommon, the planned celebrations have been met with strong objections due to conflicting cultural and religious values. Both countries have pressed FIFA to reconsider the match's associated activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025