Controversy Erupts Over LGBTQ+ Celebration at Seattle World Cup Match

The World Cup soccer match in Seattle featuring Egypt and Iran has sparked controversy as both nations lodged complaints to FIFA over the event's planned celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride. Leaders from the soccer federations of Iran and Egypt publicly criticized the timing and nature of the match.

Set to take place on June 26 at Seattle Stadium, local organizers have hailed the match as a "once-in-a-lifetime moment to showcase and celebrate LGBTQIA+ communities." Seattle's Mayor-elect Kate Wilson expressed excitement for an inclusive event, aligned with Juneteenth celebrations.

In Egypt and Iran, where targeting the LGBTQ+ community is not uncommon, the planned celebrations have been met with strong objections due to conflicting cultural and religious values. Both countries have pressed FIFA to reconsider the match's associated activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)