Left Menu

Operation Sindhu: A Lifeline for Indians in Crisis

India successfully evacuated 160 nationals from Israel under Operation Sindhu, amidst escalating hostilities. The Indian missions in Israel and Jordan coordinated the evacuation, providing transportation and shelter in Jordan. The operation highlights India's commitment to its diaspora's safety, reminiscent of past evacuation missions from crisis zones worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:32 IST
Operation Sindhu: A Lifeline for Indians in Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a strategic response to rising tensions in the Middle East, India launched Operation Sindhu to safely evacuate its citizens from Israel. Amidst looming threats, the operation successfully facilitated the movement of 160 Indian nationals to safety in Jordan.

The Indian missions in both Israel and Jordan played pivotal roles in coordinating the evacuation process. This involved organizing travel across the conflict-ridden region to the relative safety of Jordan and ensuring arrangements for their subsequent journey back to India.

This mission underscores India's dedication to protecting its diaspora during international crises, joining a history of successful evacuation efforts from global hotspots. Government efforts remain steadfast in their commitment to the well-being of Indians abroad, as officials continue to navigate complex logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025