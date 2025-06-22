Operation Sindhu: A Lifeline for Indians in Crisis

In a strategic response to rising tensions in the Middle East, India launched Operation Sindhu to safely evacuate its citizens from Israel. Amidst looming threats, the operation successfully facilitated the movement of 160 Indian nationals to safety in Jordan.

The Indian missions in both Israel and Jordan played pivotal roles in coordinating the evacuation process. This involved organizing travel across the conflict-ridden region to the relative safety of Jordan and ensuring arrangements for their subsequent journey back to India.

This mission underscores India's dedication to protecting its diaspora during international crises, joining a history of successful evacuation efforts from global hotspots. Government efforts remain steadfast in their commitment to the well-being of Indians abroad, as officials continue to navigate complex logistical challenges.

