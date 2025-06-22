Operation Sindhu: A Lifeline for Indians in Crisis
India successfully evacuated 160 nationals from Israel under Operation Sindhu, amidst escalating hostilities. The Indian missions in Israel and Jordan coordinated the evacuation, providing transportation and shelter in Jordan. The operation highlights India's commitment to its diaspora's safety, reminiscent of past evacuation missions from crisis zones worldwide.
- Country:
- Israel
In a strategic response to rising tensions in the Middle East, India launched Operation Sindhu to safely evacuate its citizens from Israel. Amidst looming threats, the operation successfully facilitated the movement of 160 Indian nationals to safety in Jordan.
The Indian missions in both Israel and Jordan played pivotal roles in coordinating the evacuation process. This involved organizing travel across the conflict-ridden region to the relative safety of Jordan and ensuring arrangements for their subsequent journey back to India.
This mission underscores India's dedication to protecting its diaspora during international crises, joining a history of successful evacuation efforts from global hotspots. Government efforts remain steadfast in their commitment to the well-being of Indians abroad, as officials continue to navigate complex logistical challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare as Israel Strikes Hamas Target in Syria
Wave of Violence: Stabbings and Shootings Take Toll in Israel
Revealed: Iran's 'Treasure Trove' of Israeli Nuclear Documents
Israel vows to prevent an aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists from reaching Gaza, reports AP.
Tensions Rise as Greta Thunberg-Led Boat Faces Israeli Blockade