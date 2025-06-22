Amit Shah's Determined Stand Against Naxalism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over crucial meetings in Raipur addressing Naxalism. He pledged to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026, asserting continuous anti-Naxal operations even during monsoon. Shah also met with family members of a police officer killed by an IED and laid foundations for forensic science institutions.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored a resolute commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 31, 2026, during high-profile meetings in Raipur. Shah's agenda included an Inter-State Security Coordination Meeting attended by top police officials from seven states affected by left-wing extremism.
In a review meeting focused on Chhattisgarh's Left Wing Extremism (LWE) status, Shah reaffirmed that anti-Naxal operations would persist unabated, even in monsoon conditions. Accompanied by key officials, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Shah praised the state's government for revitalizing the anti-Naxal campaign.
Additionally, Shah consoled the family of a police officer killed in a Naxal attack, promising support. In line with bolstering security infrastructure, he initiated the setup of a National Forensic Science University campus and a forensic lab. This action-oriented visit underscores the central government's unwavering stance on the Naxal issue.
