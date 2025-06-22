Amit Shah's Determined Stand Against Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored a resolute commitment to eradicating Naxalism by March 31, 2026, during high-profile meetings in Raipur. Shah's agenda included an Inter-State Security Coordination Meeting attended by top police officials from seven states affected by left-wing extremism.

In a review meeting focused on Chhattisgarh's Left Wing Extremism (LWE) status, Shah reaffirmed that anti-Naxal operations would persist unabated, even in monsoon conditions. Accompanied by key officials, including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Shah praised the state's government for revitalizing the anti-Naxal campaign.

Additionally, Shah consoled the family of a police officer killed in a Naxal attack, promising support. In line with bolstering security infrastructure, he initiated the setup of a National Forensic Science University campus and a forensic lab. This action-oriented visit underscores the central government's unwavering stance on the Naxal issue.

