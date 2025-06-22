Historic Gujarat Panchayat Elections Witness 72% Voter Turnout Amid Rain and New OBC Quota

Sunday's election for 3,894 gram panchayats in Gujarat witnessed an impressive voter turnout of 72%, despite challenging weather conditions marked by rains. The elections were the first since the new OBC reservation policy, which allocates 27% seats in local bodies, was implemented.

During the polling, held at 10,479 stations, sporadic violence and issues with voter rolls were reported in districts like Dahod and Kutch. However, the process remained mostly peaceful as 81 lakh eligible voters turned out to elect 3,656 sarpanchs and 16,224 panchayat members.

Significant was the presence of veteran voters defying age and weather, with a 95-year-old woman and a 103-year-old woman casting their votes. This election cycle, significant due to the new quota system, witnessed over 1,000 panchayats uncontested, the State Election Commission reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)