Inflation Threatens Global Bond Markets Amid Energy Surges

Inflation has emerged as the most significant threat to global bond markets, according to a senior official from the OECD. This warning comes as energy prices spike following geopolitical tensions caused by the U.S.-Israeli air conflict with Iran. The OECD's Carmine Di Noia indicated that the financial landscape is undergoing major stress tests.

This week, oil prices surged by 16%, causing government bond yields to rise—a situation fueled by investor fears of prolonged high energy costs. Should this trend continue, increased bond yields could exert more pressure on debt markets because financing needs and borrowing costs remain elevated, added Di Noia.

The OECD expects a marked increase in borrowing to $29 trillion this year, compared to $25 trillion last year. Shorter maturities on new debt and heightened yields could exacerbate refinancing risks, warned Di Noia. Meanwhile, borrowing from AI companies is projected to transform corporate bond markets, presenting both opportunities and risks for investors as market dynamics shift.

