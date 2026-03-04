Speed and Smoke: The Controversy of Tobacco Sponsorship in F1

Formula One's partnerships with tobacco companies have come under fire from anti-tobacco and health organizations, who argue that sponsorships from nicotine pouch brands like Philip Morris International's Zyn and British American Tobacco's Velo conflict with F1's push to reach younger audiences.

Despite assurances from tobacco companies and F1 that their marketing targets adults, campaigners criticize these alliances, noting a surge in young followers prompted by collaborations with youth-focused brands and media. A growing youth audience for F1 complicates the morality of continuing such sponsorships.

Health advocates highlight the risk of youth addiction, calling on F1 and partners like Disney and Lego to sever links with the tobacco industry. As pressure mounts, the debate underscores the tension between commercial interests and public health concerns in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)