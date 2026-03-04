Left Menu

Speed and Smoke: The Controversy of Tobacco Sponsorship in F1

Formula One is under scrutiny from health groups over sponsorship deals with tobacco companies promoting nicotine pouches. Despite targeting adults, these deals contradict F1's appeal to younger audiences. Campaigners urge F1 and its partners to ban such sponsorships, amid concerns over youth exposure to tobacco branding.

Formula One's partnerships with tobacco companies have come under fire from anti-tobacco and health organizations, who argue that sponsorships from nicotine pouch brands like Philip Morris International's Zyn and British American Tobacco's Velo conflict with F1's push to reach younger audiences.

Despite assurances from tobacco companies and F1 that their marketing targets adults, campaigners criticize these alliances, noting a surge in young followers prompted by collaborations with youth-focused brands and media. A growing youth audience for F1 complicates the morality of continuing such sponsorships.

Health advocates highlight the risk of youth addiction, calling on F1 and partners like Disney and Lego to sever links with the tobacco industry. As pressure mounts, the debate underscores the tension between commercial interests and public health concerns in the sport.

