Mojtaba Khamenei: The Emerging Power in Iran Amidst Turmoil

Mojtaba Khamenei is emerging as a likely successor to his father as Iran's Supreme Leader amid significant political and military upheaval. Iranian insiders have revealed that he is alive and favored to lead amidst ongoing hostilities with Israel.

The assassination of Ali Khamenei has sparked widespread chaos, with explosions hitting Tehran and plans for a funeral service left in limbo. In their statement, Israeli officials have made clear their intent to target any appointed leaders who threaten regional stability or the Israeli state.

Global markets reacted strongly, showing volatility amid the Iran-U.S.-Israel confrontation. As military actions continue, with escalated strikes from all parties, the geopolitical tensions have further impacted oil prices and worldwide economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)