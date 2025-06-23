Julius Maada Bio: Steering ECOWAS Through Turbulent Times

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio has been appointed as the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), succeeding in a crucial leadership role as the region grapples with significant geopolitical challenges.

The West African bloc, established in 1975, is currently under pressure from rising violence, political instability, and economic turbulence. ECOWAS has faced internal challenges following the exit of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger after military coups. These countries have formed their own security alliance amid regional security threats.

In his official statement, President Bio committed to prioritizing democratic values, economic cohesion, institutional credibility, and security collaboration. He recognized existing threats such as instability in the Sahel and terrorist activities, emphasizing the need for resilient and effective institutional responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)