Rising Threat: US Warns of Potential Cyberattacks Amid Tensions

The US Department of Homeland Security has issued a national terrorism bulletin warning of possible cyberattacks and violence, including antisemitic hate crimes, following US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites. While no specific credible threats exist, a heightened threat environment is expected across the United States this summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2025 03:57 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 03:57 IST
The US Department of Homeland Security released a national terrorism bulletin on Sunday, cautioning about possible cyberattacks and violence, such as antisemitic hate crimes. This follows the recent US military actions on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Despite stating that there are 'no specific credible threats against the homeland,' the department highlighted that these warnings come in the wake of Iran's condemnation of US actions.

The bulletin forecasts 'a heightened threat environment across the United States' persisting through summer, marking an era of increased vigilance and security measures.

