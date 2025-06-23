Ugandan and Somali Forces Reclaim Sabiid and Anole from Al-Shabaab in Major Victory

Ugandan troops under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), in partnership with the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF), have scored a significant victory by recapturing the strategic villages of Sabiid and Anole from the terrorist group Al-Shabaab. The operation, code-named “Operation Silent Storm,” took place over three days and marks a critical milestone in the ongoing efforts to restore security and stability in Somalia’s volatile Lower Shabelle region.

This joint offensive, carried out with precision and coordination, is part of the broader Somali Transition Plan, which seeks to gradually transfer security responsibilities from international peacekeepers to Somali security institutions.

Operational Objectives and Execution

“Operation Silent Storm” aimed at liberating areas long held by Al-Shabaab, a designated terrorist group affiliated with al-Qaeda. These strongholds had served as key logistical and operational hubs for insurgents planning deadly attacks across southern Somalia.

The offensive featured coordinated land-based assaults supported by intelligence-led maneuvers to flush out militants entrenched in the Sabiid and Anole villages. According to military sources:

Several Al-Shabaab fighters were killed or captured

Large stockpiles of ammunition were recovered

Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were defused along key civilian and military routes

Al-Shabaab supply and escape routes were disrupted

The operation also included efforts to secure the surrounding terrain, especially key roads used by militants for mobility and extortion activities.

Leadership Commentary and Strategic Significance

Lieutenant General Sam Kavuma, Force Commander of AUSSOM, praised the bravery and dedication of the allied troops, stating:

“I commend the brave efforts of our gallant AUSSOM Ugandan troops and the Somali National Army in degrading Al-Shabaab. AUSSOM remains fully committed to implementing the Somali Transition Plan, which will culminate in the transfer of security responsibilities to the Somali Security Forces.”

Brigadier General Joseph Ssemwanga, Sector One Commander, emphasized the long-term vision of the campaign:

“Sabiid-Anole has become a strategic location since March, where terrorists plan deadly attacks, conceal ammunition, including VBIEDs [Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices], and establish illegal checkpoints to extort locals. Our joint operations will continue until these threats are fully neutralized.”

Major General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, Commander of Somali National Army’s Land Forces, confirmed that the offensive had successfully dismantled Al-Shabaab’s entrenched presence in the area and reaffirmed that operations would intensify in adjacent districts.

Why Sabiid and Anole Matter

These two villages are not just symbolic wins—they are strategically vital in terms of:

Geographic positioning near the Afgooye corridor, a key access point to Mogadishu

Use by Al-Shabaab as an operational base for launching VBIED attacks in urban areas

Establishment of illegal taxation checkpoints, which disrupted local economies and restricted civilian freedom of movement

Their liberation restores key supply lines and opens humanitarian access for aid delivery to displaced communities.

Next Steps: Consolidation and Stabilization

Following the military success, AUSSOM and SNAF forces are focused on:

Securing the recaptured territories

Conducting clearance operations to remove remaining threats and sleeper cells

Engaging local communities to build trust and prevent insurgent resurgence

Launching reconstruction and stabilization initiatives

Military engineers and bomb disposal units are also working to ensure that critical infrastructure, such as roads and schools, are free from mines and IEDs.

A Turning Point in Lower Shabelle

The joint capture of Sabiid and Anole is a powerful demonstration of growing synergy between Somali national forces and African Union partners. As AUSSOM continues to support Somalia’s journey toward self-reliant security and governance, such victories are essential not just for territorial control, but for restoring hope, livelihoods, and confidence among the Somali people.

With ongoing operations in Afgooye district and neighboring regions, the fight against Al-Shabaab remains relentless. However, the momentum gained in Operation Silent Storm signals that the tide is turning in Somalia’s long struggle for peace.