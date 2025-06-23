‘Wings to Our Hopes-II’: President Murmu’s Vision for Inclusive, Developed India

On June 23, 2025, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh unveiled ‘Wings to Our Hopes (Volume-II)’, a landmark collection of 51 speeches delivered by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, during her second year in office (August 2023 – July 2024). The bilingual volume, published in Hindi and English, also includes a digital version and was released in an event held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi.

The event was graced by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of State Shri L. Murugan, and several senior government officials including Additional Secretary Shri Prabhat and Principal Director General of Publications Division Shri Bhupendra Kainthola.

A Compilation of Wisdom and National Aspiration

The volume provides a panoramic view of President Murmu’s thought leadership, highlighting her speeches on:

Nation-building and inclusive development

Innovation and scientific progress

Women’s empowerment and gender equity

Cultural heritage and civilisational continuity

Education, healthcare, and youth aspirations

Governance, morality, and public service ethics

According to Shri Rajnath Singh, the book reflects the soul of Viksit Bharat, the vision of a developed India by 2047, a goal set forth by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s government. He described the collection as “a guiding light to build a progressive India while preserving our glorious heritage.”

Core Themes and National Priorities

Highlighting specific themes from the speeches, the Defence Minister said President Murmu has articulated the moral, spiritual, and cultural underpinnings necessary for building a just and equitable society. The President's statements resonate strongly with the government’s priorities and include the following guiding principles:

Development and heritage must go hand-in-hand

Morality is essential for both private and public life

Public servants must act with selflessness and a service-oriented mindset

The justice system must be people-centric and empathetic

Innovation is key to multidimensional growth

India must lead the world with the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family)

An Icon of Women-Led Development and National Service

Calling President Murmu the epitome of women-led progress, Shri Rajnath Singh praised her leadership as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. He highlighted her unwavering support to Indian troops during Operation Sindoor, a recent successful military operation that dismantled terror networks and showcased India’s military prowess.

The Raksha Mantri also emphasized that President Murmu’s life story—from humble origins to becoming the First Citizen—is a living inspiration for millions, especially young girls and the underprivileged. “Her journey embodies courage, education, equal opportunity, and spiritual strength,” he added.

Empathy, Service, and Simplicity: The Heart of the Presidency

Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw spoke of ‘Wings to Our Hopes (Volume-II)’ as a powerful medium to understand contemporary India through the lens of the President, bringing clarity to critical issues in governance and citizen welfare. He cited a recent instance that exemplified President Murmu’s character: her June 20 birthday visit to the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities in Dehradun. Witnessing performances by visually impaired children, the President’s emotional engagement reflected her deep compassion and humility.

“This spirit of service, simplicity, and commitment to inclusivity defines her Presidency,” Vaishnaw remarked.

A Chronicle of Change: Compilation and Publication

The book is compiled by Rashtrapati Bhavan and published by the Publications Division under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It follows the successful release of Volume I, which chronicled her inaugural year in office. Together, these volumes present a comprehensive reflection of the Presidency’s evolving discourse, weaving together narratives of equality, justice, inclusion, and the responsibilities of state.

Bridging Past, Present, and Future

Raksha Mantri further praised the book’s diverse themes that span civilization to science, literature to education, and religion to healthcare. “This holistic inclusiveness reflects the soul of India,” he said, adding that these ideas will serve as moral and intellectual compasses for future generations.

A Timeless Resource for Nation Builders

‘Wings to Our Hopes (Volume-II)’ stands as more than just a compilation of speeches—it is a living document of India’s democratic and cultural soul. Through it, readers will find the President’s voice—resonating with optimism, conviction, and resolve to build a nation where every citizen, regardless of background, has access to opportunity, dignity, and justice.