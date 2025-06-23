Delhi Police Busts Major Inter-State Drug Trafficking Syndicate

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate, arresting two individuals in the process. The officials announced on Monday that the arrests were made in the Sarai Kale Khan area.

Authorities seized a sizable haul of 288 kilograms of cannabis from a truck. The contraband, with an estimated street value of Rs 50 lakh, was concealed in a specially designed cavity inside the vehicle.

The arrested suspects are identified as Mukesh Dahiya, aged 39, and Rajesh Dahiya, aged 29, both from Sonipat. Initial investigations reveal that the drugs were sourced from Odisha and intended for distribution across Delhi-NCR. Further probes continue into this extensive trafficking operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)