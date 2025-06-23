Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Major Inter-State Drug Trafficking Syndicate

The Delhi Police dismantled an inter-state drug syndicate, arresting two men with 288 kg of cannabis worth Rs 50 lakh. The contraband was hidden in a truck. The accused, Mukesh and Rajesh Dahiya, were caught trafficking the drugs from Odisha to Delhi, operating through multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an inter-state drug trafficking syndicate, arresting two individuals in the process. The officials announced on Monday that the arrests were made in the Sarai Kale Khan area.

Authorities seized a sizable haul of 288 kilograms of cannabis from a truck. The contraband, with an estimated street value of Rs 50 lakh, was concealed in a specially designed cavity inside the vehicle.

The arrested suspects are identified as Mukesh Dahiya, aged 39, and Rajesh Dahiya, aged 29, both from Sonipat. Initial investigations reveal that the drugs were sourced from Odisha and intended for distribution across Delhi-NCR. Further probes continue into this extensive trafficking operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

