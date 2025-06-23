Slovakia, highlighting national discretion, is setting its own pace for increasing defense spending to meet NATO's 2035 objectives, announced Prime Minister Robert Fico on Monday.

In a statement, Fico stressed that any additional funds allocated to defense would prioritize dual-use projects, which serve civilian purposes such as road construction and hospital improvements.

With a focus on strengthening public budgets and elevating living standards to match the European Union average, Slovakia is prioritizing essential domestic developments over increasing armaments.

