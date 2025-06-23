Left Menu

Slovakia's Strategic Approach to Defense Spending

Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasized Slovakia's discretion in determining the pace of its defense spending towards NATO's 2035 targets. He highlighted that any increase in spending will prioritize dual-use projects like roads and hospitals, especially as Slovakia aims to improve public budgets and EU living standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:59 IST
Slovakia, highlighting national discretion, is setting its own pace for increasing defense spending to meet NATO's 2035 objectives, announced Prime Minister Robert Fico on Monday.

In a statement, Fico stressed that any additional funds allocated to defense would prioritize dual-use projects, which serve civilian purposes such as road construction and hospital improvements.

With a focus on strengthening public budgets and elevating living standards to match the European Union average, Slovakia is prioritizing essential domestic developments over increasing armaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

