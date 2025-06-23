Left Menu

Tragic Drowning in Thane Creek: 24-Year-Old Man Loses Life

A 24-year-old man drowned in Chena Creek, Thane district, while visiting with friends. Despite their efforts to rescue him, the attempts were unsuccessful. Fire brigade personnel later recovered his body, and an accidental death report has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane district on Monday when a 24-year-old man from Andheri, Mumbai, drowned in Chena Creek. The man, accompanied by two friends, went to the creek where the unfortunate event occurred.

According to a police official from MBVV, the man drowned at approximately 3:30pm. Despite his friends' desperate attempts to save him, the efforts were in vain. The situation unfolded rapidly, leaving little time for intervention.

The fire brigade personnel managed to recover his body from the creek, and authorities have registered an accidental death report. This incident highlights the dangers of unsupervised excursions near water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

