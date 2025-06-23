Left Menu

High Court to Weigh Rastafarian's Case Against Shaving Policy

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider a Rastafarian's lawsuit against Louisiana prison officials for forced hair shaving. Damon Landor claims this violated religious rights protected by federal law. The Court aims to decide if individuals can be sued for monetary damages under this legislation.

The U.S. Supreme Court announced it will review a lawsuit regarding the alleged violation of religious rights within the Louisiana prison system. Filed by Damon Landor, the case asserts that the forced shaving of his long hair, grown as part of his Rastafarian beliefs, breached legal protections.

Landor is appealing a lower court decision that dismissed his lawsuit, citing that the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act does not allow personal suits for monetary damages against state officials. The high court, known for expanding religious rights, will evaluate these claims in its upcoming session.

Landor's lawyers argue the case parallels another federal religious law, with past Supreme Court rulings allowing for monetary damages. The outcome may impact the accountability of prison staff regarding inmates' religious liberties, with Louisiana officials expressing concerns over potential implications for prison workforce management.

