Notorious Thief Nabbed for Train Heist

A notorious criminal on bail was apprehended in a coordinated operation by the railway police and the crime branch. He is suspected of stealing cash and jewellery valued at Rs 40 lakh from an elderly couple traveling on the Indore-Daund Express, authorities revealed on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Mahesh Ghag alias Vicky, was arrested from Chiplun in Ratnagiri district. The theft occurred on Thursday night, and police recovered the stolen items from his residence.

Victims, a 73-year-old woman and her husband, discovered the theft upon reaching Kalyan station Friday morning. Investigation teams utilized CCTV footage to identify Ghag, who was swiftly apprehended thanks to a tip-off. The case is still under investigation.

