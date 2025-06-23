Left Menu

Massive GST Scam Uncovered: Fake Firms and Fraudulent Transactions Revealed

Police have arrested seven individuals allegedly involved in a multi-state GST tax evasion scam worth over Rs 500 crores. The operation began in Jodhpur with the creation of fake Aadhaar cards and documents used for fraudulent GST registrations. The scam involved 240 fake firms, leading to significant revenue loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:41 IST
  • India

In a significant crackdown on tax evasion, police have apprehended seven individuals suspected of orchestrating a multi-state GST tax evasion scam, estimated at over Rs 500 crores, officials reported on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West, Rajarshi Raj Verma, disclosed that the fraudulent operation originated in Jodhpur's Masuriya area. The scam involved fabricating fake Aadhaar cards and documents at a local e-Mitra and Computer Center. These false documents were utilized for deceitful GST registrations and other illicit activities.

Investigations revealed that the criminal gang established 240 counterfeit firms across various states, meticulously constructing e-bills for supposed transactions that facilitated tax evasion. This scheme resulted in an estimated revenue deficit of Rs 524 crore for the government. The suspects reportedly charged Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per document, which were employed to open bank accounts and initiate transactions under these phony GST-registered entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

