Under Siege: Syrian Christians Confront Fear After Deadly Attack

On Monday, Syrian Christians were left struggling to understand the motives behind a suicide attack on their community, and whether they can trust the current Islamist-led government for their protection. The health ministry reported that the death toll from Sunday's attack on Mar Elias Church in Dweila had reached 25, with over 60 wounded.

The interior ministry revealed that the attacker was an Islamic State member who infiltrated the church, opened fire, and set off an explosive vest. While Islamic State has not claimed responsibility, security forces have since conducted raids across Damascus and its surrounding areas, targeting Islamic State hideouts, as reported by the state news agency, Sana. These operations resulted in two militant fatalities, including one who assisted in the church attack, and the arrest of six others, among them the cell leader.

Amidst funeral announcements posted at the church and increased security presence, local Christian residents expressed their shock and confusion. Bassim Khoury, a resident of Damascus, questioned the targeting of their peaceful community, which seeks only stability in Syria. This incident exacerbates the insecurity among minorities following the Islamist-led rebels' toppling of Bashar al-Assad, with previous attacks on Alawites and enforced conversions pressing fears.

(With inputs from agencies.)