Sonowal Flags Off Olympic Day Run, Vows to Make Assam a Sports Powerhouse

In a vibrant display of enthusiasm, unity, and sporting aspiration, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and President of the Assam Olympic Association (AOA), Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, flagged off the Olympic Day Run in Tezpur today. The event, organized by the Assam Olympic Association in partnership with the Sonitpur District Sports Association, drew large crowds to Polo Field—comprising athletes, school students, and sports lovers from across Assam.

The occasion, a commemoration of Olympic Day celebrated globally on June 23, became a rallying cry for transforming Assam into a leading hub for sports in India.

A Vision for a Healthier, Stronger Assam Through Sport

Addressing the gathering, Shri Sonowal invoked the profound words of cultural icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika: “Ei prithibi ek krirangon, krira hol shantir prangon” ("This world is a playground; sport is a field of peace"). He called upon the youth to not only pursue athletic excellence but also to embrace the deeper ideals of peace, discipline, and unity that sports cultivate.

“Sport is much more than competition,” Sonowal remarked. “It nurtures mental strength, character, and unity. In the bustling tea gardens, along the flowing Brahmaputra, and in the remotest villages—Assam’s children are running, dreaming, and aiming for excellence.”

Boosting India's Olympic Aspirations: National and State Synergy

Shri Sonowal underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to sports, particularly through flagship programmes such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). These schemes, he noted, are reshaping India’s sporting landscape by offering financial assistance, high-performance training, and exposure to global competitions.

Quoting the PM’s mantra “Kheloge to Khiloge” ("Play and you shall blossom"), Sonowal stressed that sports are essential to building a Viksit Bharat—a vision of a developed India by 2047 that includes physical and mental well-being, inclusiveness, and community strength.

Grassroots Revolution: The Rise of Rural Talent

The Minister emphasized that a silent sporting revolution is taking shape in rural Assam, particularly through initiatives like the Assam Youth Olympics. This platform has already unearthed promising talents from districts that were previously underrepresented in state or national teams.

“From Majuli to Morigaon, our boys and girls are discovering their hidden strengths. The Assam Youth Olympics is igniting dreams, breaking barriers, and weaving sports into the cultural fabric of every village,” he noted.

Shri Sonowal expressed his firm belief that Olympic values—of fair play, resilience, and solidarity—must be deeply integrated into school curricula and everyday life. “Let every child feel the thrill of competition and the joy of participation,” he urged.

Honouring Sporting Icons and Champions

In a moving tribute, the Minister remembered Bhogeswar Baruah, Assam’s legendary athlete, as a beacon of sporting excellence. He also honoured the memory of Rajen Barthakur, a noted sports patron from Tezpur, pledging to continue his legacy through concrete steps in infrastructure and support.

A special highlight was the attendance of Hima Das, Arjuna Awardee and Asian Games medalist, who made time for the event despite her rigorous training schedule in Kerala. Shri Sonowal lauded her commitment as symbolic of the new generation of Indian athletes who combine passion with professionalism.

Assam Olympic Association: Charting the Path Ahead

Following the run, an extended executive committee meeting of the Assam Olympic Association was convened, chaired by Shri Sonowal. The session focused on evaluating ongoing initiatives, setting strategic priorities, and discussing ways to strengthen sports infrastructure and grassroots engagement across Assam’s districts.

Key areas identified for expansion included:

Establishing more regional training academies

Enhancing rural talent scouting mechanisms

Encouraging private-public partnerships in sports development

Promoting gender equity in sports

Organizing inter-school Olympic value education workshops

“Team Assam is committed to accelerating sports development from the grassroots. We want to ensure that every aspiring athlete, no matter their background, has the chance to wear India’s colours on the global stage,” Sonowal affirmed.

Toward an “Olympic Decade” for Assam

Shri Sonowal concluded his address with a stirring call for collective action: “Olympic Day should be more than a celebration—it should be a movement. Let the next ten years be Assam’s Olympic decade, where every home holds a champion’s dream and every field is filled with future stars.”

He called upon educators, parents, coaches, and local administrators to foster a climate that celebrates participation and values excellence in sport.

Leaders Unite for a Shared Goal

The event witnessed the participation of top leaders including Assam Sports Minister Nandita Gorlosa, Tezpur MP Ranjit Dutta, Tezpur MLA Prithviraj Rabha, and AOA General Secretary Lakshya Konwar. Their presence signified the government’s united front in advancing Assam’s sporting ecosystem.

As the runners crossed the finish line, they carried more than just enthusiasm—they carried the hopes of a region determined to rise, play, and win. In the heart of Assam, Olympic Day Run 2025 has ignited a journey of transformation, setting the course for a more athletic, inclusive, and aspirational future.