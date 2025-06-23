Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Landmark Rastafarian Religious Rights Case

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear Damon Landor's appeal after Louisiana prison officials forcibly shaved his head, infringing his Rastafarian beliefs. This case highlights the tensions between individual religious rights and legal accountability, focusing on the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act.

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to take on the case of Damon Landor, a Rastafarian man whose religious rights were allegedly violated by Louisiana prison officials. Landor claims officials forcibly shaved his head, contravening his Rastafarian belief to let his hair grow freely.

This case challenges the lower court's decision under the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act. The justices will consider whether individual officials can be held liable for monetary damages in cases of religious infringement. Landor's appeal follows a recent string of Supreme Court decisions expanding religious rights.

Despite amending the prison's grooming policy, Louisiana warns that a ruling in Landor's favor could worsen staffing issues in prisons. However, Landor's legal team and civil rights advocates argue that holding officials accountable is essential for protecting religious freedoms.

