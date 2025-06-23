Left Menu

Outrage Over Caste-Based Assault in Odisha

Two Dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district were assaulted and humiliated on suspicion of cattle smuggling. The victims, transporting cattle for a family wedding, faced violence and extortion attempts by self-proclaimed 'cow protectors'. The incident has sparked political and social outrage as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:24 IST
Outrage Over Caste-Based Assault in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage in political and social circles, two Dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district were allegedly assaulted and humiliated by a group accusing them of cattle smuggling.

The victims, Babula Nayak and Bulu Nayak, were transporting cows intended as a wedding gift when they were confronted by self-proclaimed 'cow protectors'. Demands for Rs 30,000 were made, and upon refusal, the men were physically attacked, tonsured, and forced into degrading acts.

Authorities have detained six individuals as investigations probe extortion motives. Public figures and organizations have condemned the incident, demanding justice and highlighting rising caste-based violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025