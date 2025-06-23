Outrage Over Caste-Based Assault in Odisha

In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage in political and social circles, two Dalit men in Odisha's Ganjam district were allegedly assaulted and humiliated by a group accusing them of cattle smuggling.

The victims, Babula Nayak and Bulu Nayak, were transporting cows intended as a wedding gift when they were confronted by self-proclaimed 'cow protectors'. Demands for Rs 30,000 were made, and upon refusal, the men were physically attacked, tonsured, and forced into degrading acts.

Authorities have detained six individuals as investigations probe extortion motives. Public figures and organizations have condemned the incident, demanding justice and highlighting rising caste-based violence.

