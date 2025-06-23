Left Menu

India and China: Dancing with the Dragon and Elephant for Peace

During a meeting in Beijing, NSA Ajit Doval highlighted the necessity of combating terrorism for regional peace while discussing India-China relations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Doval participated in the SCO conclave of security officials, focusing on rebuilding strained ties after the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

Updated: 23-06-2025 23:24 IST
During a high-profile meeting in Beijing, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called for a robust global stance against all forms of terrorism, indirectly urging China to pressure its ally Pakistan. He held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as part of the SCO summit, focusing on regional peace and security.

This dialogue followed India's precise strikes on terror infrastructures in Pakistan, a response to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. The exchange aimed at mending India-China ties post the eastern Ladakh standoff. Both nations discussed promoting bilateral relations through increased people-to-people engagements.

Amid improving China-India ties with enhanced communication and mutual trust, Xu Feihong underscored the importance of handling sensitive issues to maintain border peace. The NSA also supported China's leadership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, emphasizing cooperation in multilateral forums for broader regional stability.

