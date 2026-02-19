Kinghorn and Van der Merwe Return to Strengthen Scotland's Six Nations Lineup
Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe rejoin Scotland's starting lineup for the Six Nations match against Wales. Coach Gregor Townsend makes five changes following a win over England and a loss to Italy. Scotland aims to continue their winning streak against a struggling Welsh team.
Scotland is set to face Wales in the latest Six Nations clash with Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe returning to the starting lineup under coach Gregor Townsend's strategic changes.
The return of these key players follows Scotland's mixed results, including a narrow defeat to Italy and a victory over England. Van der Merwe, the national try-scoring record holder, replaces injured Jamie Dobie.
With tactical adjustments, Townsend aims to leverage Van der Merwe's ball skills and Kinghorn's dynamic play against Wales, a team Scotland has beaten in their last three Six Nations encounters.
