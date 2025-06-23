U.S. Base in Qatar Spared Iranian Missile Impact

No Iranian missiles hit the U.S. military's al Udeid airbase in Qatar, according to a U.S. official speaking to Reuters. The statement came after an attempt by Iran to strike the base using short- and medium-range missiles.

The initial assessment indicates that despite Iran's efforts to target strategic U.S. military locations, the al Udeid base remained intact due to its robust defensive measures.

This incident underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region and the critical importance of defensive capabilities at strategic military installations like al Udeid.