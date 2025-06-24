Left Menu

Dutch Cybersecurity at Forefront After Pro-Russian Hack Attacks

Pro-Russian hackers launched denial-of-service attacks on Dutch municipalities linked to a NATO summit in the Netherlands. The group, NoName057(16), purportedly claimed responsibility, motivated by pro-Russian ideology. Dutch officials are investigating and maintaining international communication to ensure security during the high-profile event hosted in The Hague.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pro-Russian hackers orchestrated a series of denial-of-service attacks on several Dutch municipalities and organizations associated with a NATO summit in the Netherlands, as announced by the Dutch government on Monday.

The National Cybersecurity Center identified the attackers as the pro-Russian group NoName057(16), attributing the cyber offensive to ideological motivations. While details remain limited, the center continues its investigation and coordination with international partners to address the issue.

The attacks aimed to overwhelm and disrupt municipal websites across the country, prompting a significant security response named "Orange Shield" around the NATO gathering in The Hague. Despite a spike in web traffic, the city confirmed normal operations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

