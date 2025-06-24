Dutch Cybersecurity at Forefront After Pro-Russian Hack Attacks

Pro-Russian hackers orchestrated a series of denial-of-service attacks on several Dutch municipalities and organizations associated with a NATO summit in the Netherlands, as announced by the Dutch government on Monday.

The National Cybersecurity Center identified the attackers as the pro-Russian group NoName057(16), attributing the cyber offensive to ideological motivations. While details remain limited, the center continues its investigation and coordination with international partners to address the issue.

The attacks aimed to overwhelm and disrupt municipal websites across the country, prompting a significant security response named "Orange Shield" around the NATO gathering in The Hague. Despite a spike in web traffic, the city confirmed normal operations continue.

