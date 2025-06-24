France Urges Immediate Iran Nuclear Talks

The French foreign ministry has made a strong call for Iran to engage promptly in negotiations aimed at reaching an agreement on its nuclear and ballistic programs. The ministry expressed concerns over Iran's destabilizing activities in the region.

In a statement, France expressed its urgency, stating, 'France urges Iran to engage without delay in negotiations leading to an agreement that addresses all concerns related to its nuclear and ballistic programs and its destabilizing activities.'

Additionally, France welcomed the recent ceasefire announcement between Iran and Israel, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, which marked a moment of respite in the region's ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)