Heightened Threats: Inside Iran's Alleged Plots Against the US

In the wake of recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, the Department of Homeland Security has issued a stern warning about a "heightened threat environment." As a result, the FBI's resources are fully mobilized to thwart potential retaliatory violence, particularly in major cities like New York, where local law enforcement remains on high alert.

No credible threats have surfaced publicly since the covert American attack. However, uncertainties linger regarding how a potential ceasefire between the US and Iran might affect the threat landscape. Iran has faced accusations over the years for targeting political figures in the US, intensifying concerns around possible reprisals.

Iranian-backed cyberattacks and alleged murder-for-hire plots have been consistently countered by US intelligence agencies. While Iran denies orchestrating such plots, security experts emphasize the complexity of these threats. Recent schemes that potentially targeted figures like former President Donald Trump and John Bolton underscore the serious and ongoing nature of these potential risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)