Left Menu

Heightened Threats: Inside Iran's Alleged Plots Against the US

Following US strikes on Iranian sites, the Department of Homeland Security warns of potential Iranian retaliation, including cyberattacks and alleged murder-for-hire plots targeting US officials. Despite no credible public threats, the tension remains high as security agencies stay vigilant against potential attacks on US soil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:02 IST
Heightened Threats: Inside Iran's Alleged Plots Against the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In the wake of recent US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, the Department of Homeland Security has issued a stern warning about a "heightened threat environment." As a result, the FBI's resources are fully mobilized to thwart potential retaliatory violence, particularly in major cities like New York, where local law enforcement remains on high alert.

No credible threats have surfaced publicly since the covert American attack. However, uncertainties linger regarding how a potential ceasefire between the US and Iran might affect the threat landscape. Iran has faced accusations over the years for targeting political figures in the US, intensifying concerns around possible reprisals.

Iranian-backed cyberattacks and alleged murder-for-hire plots have been consistently countered by US intelligence agencies. While Iran denies orchestrating such plots, security experts emphasize the complexity of these threats. Recent schemes that potentially targeted figures like former President Donald Trump and John Bolton underscore the serious and ongoing nature of these potential risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025