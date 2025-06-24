Airstrike on Iran's Evin Prison: U.N. Denounces Violations

An airstrike on Iran's Evin prison, known for holding political prisoners, has drawn sharp criticism from the U.N. human rights office. The attack, which occurred on Monday, constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law, according to U.N. spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan. He reiterated that the facility is not a military target.

Reports have emerged indicating that fires broke out inside the prison, and there are unconfirmed accounts of multiple injuries among the inmates and staff. However, the exact details about the strike, including the number of casualties, remain unclear.

Al-Kheetan spoke to journalists in Geneva on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for accountability. Yet, the U.N. has stopped short of naming potential perpetrators, such as Israel, in relation to the incident.

