Airstrike on Iran's Evin Prison: U.N. Denounces Violations

An airstrike targeted Iran's Evin prison, housing political prisoners, resulting in reported fires and injuries. The U.N. condemned the attack as a severe breach of international law, emphasizing that the prison lacks military significance. Details of the strike, including potential involvement, remain unreported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

An airstrike on Iran's Evin prison, known for holding political prisoners, has drawn sharp criticism from the U.N. human rights office. The attack, which occurred on Monday, constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law, according to U.N. spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan. He reiterated that the facility is not a military target.

Reports have emerged indicating that fires broke out inside the prison, and there are unconfirmed accounts of multiple injuries among the inmates and staff. However, the exact details about the strike, including the number of casualties, remain unclear.

Al-Kheetan spoke to journalists in Geneva on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for accountability. Yet, the U.N. has stopped short of naming potential perpetrators, such as Israel, in relation to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

