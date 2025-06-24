Authorities Bust Major Rice Smuggling Operation

In a significant crackdown, the food cell CID Police and Erode District Revenue Flying Squad have dismantled a rice smuggling operation, confiscating 5 tonnes of public distribution rice. The interception occurred on the Kalingiam-Kottu Pullampalayam road in Gobichettipalayam, where officials conducted rigorous vehicle checks, leading to the seizure of the illicit consignment.

The officers detained three individuals, including two drivers and a passenger, who confessed to purchasing ration rice from local cardholders at minimal prices. Their plan involved smuggling this staple cereal to areas like Perundurai and Pethampalayam to sell to North Indian workers residing there.

Following their apprehension, the suspects were presented before a Judicial Magistrate and were subsequently remanded to judicial custody. The intervention underscores the ongoing efforts to curb illicit trade within the public distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)