Authorities Bust Major Rice Smuggling Operation

Authorities intercepted and seized 5 tonnes of rice intended for the Public Distribution System, arresting three individuals involved in the smuggling operation. The rice was illegally procured from ration card holders and was being smuggled to be sold to North Indian workers in various areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:50 IST
Authorities Bust Major Rice Smuggling Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant crackdown, the food cell CID Police and Erode District Revenue Flying Squad have dismantled a rice smuggling operation, confiscating 5 tonnes of public distribution rice. The interception occurred on the Kalingiam-Kottu Pullampalayam road in Gobichettipalayam, where officials conducted rigorous vehicle checks, leading to the seizure of the illicit consignment.

The officers detained three individuals, including two drivers and a passenger, who confessed to purchasing ration rice from local cardholders at minimal prices. Their plan involved smuggling this staple cereal to areas like Perundurai and Pethampalayam to sell to North Indian workers residing there.

Following their apprehension, the suspects were presented before a Judicial Magistrate and were subsequently remanded to judicial custody. The intervention underscores the ongoing efforts to curb illicit trade within the public distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

