Trio Arrested for Illegal Church Construction in Amariya

Three individuals were arrested for allegedly constructing a church illegally in Amariya. Despite warnings, the construction continued without proper permissions. The arrests were made following a complaint from a local resident. The accused only provided land documents, lacking governmental approval necessary for religious structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:39 IST
On Tuesday, law enforcement officials apprehended three individuals suspected of conducting illegal construction activities on a religious site in the Amariya Police Station area.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Natasha Goyal revealed that the incident surfaced on January 17 after Sarjeet Singh from Tirkunia Nasir village filed a complaint. Singh accused Munna Masih, Jamuna Prasad, and Arjun Singh Rana of unlawfully constructing a church in Navadia Jithania village.

Following the complaint, the Amariya police launched an inquiry. Despite warnings and a lack of requisite government or administrative permission for the religious structure, the accused allegedly persisted with the construction until their arrest on Tuesday.

