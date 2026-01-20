Trio Arrested for Illegal Church Construction in Amariya

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials apprehended three individuals suspected of conducting illegal construction activities on a religious site in the Amariya Police Station area.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Natasha Goyal revealed that the incident surfaced on January 17 after Sarjeet Singh from Tirkunia Nasir village filed a complaint. Singh accused Munna Masih, Jamuna Prasad, and Arjun Singh Rana of unlawfully constructing a church in Navadia Jithania village.

Following the complaint, the Amariya police launched an inquiry. Despite warnings and a lack of requisite government or administrative permission for the religious structure, the accused allegedly persisted with the construction until their arrest on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)