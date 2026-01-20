Trio Arrested for Illegal Church Construction in Amariya
Three individuals were arrested for allegedly constructing a church illegally in Amariya. Despite warnings, the construction continued without proper permissions. The arrests were made following a complaint from a local resident. The accused only provided land documents, lacking governmental approval necessary for religious structures.
On Tuesday, law enforcement officials apprehended three individuals suspected of conducting illegal construction activities on a religious site in the Amariya Police Station area.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Natasha Goyal revealed that the incident surfaced on January 17 after Sarjeet Singh from Tirkunia Nasir village filed a complaint. Singh accused Munna Masih, Jamuna Prasad, and Arjun Singh Rana of unlawfully constructing a church in Navadia Jithania village.
Following the complaint, the Amariya police launched an inquiry. Despite warnings and a lack of requisite government or administrative permission for the religious structure, the accused allegedly persisted with the construction until their arrest on Tuesday.
