DRI Foils Major Cigarette Smuggling Operation in India
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 92.1 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 18.2 crore in a major operation. The cigarettes, smuggled from Dubai to Chennai disguised as bathroom fittings, violated packaging laws. Further investigations under the Customs Act, 1962, are ongoing.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has successfully thwarted a massive smuggling operation, seizing 92.1 lakh sticks of cigarettes from foreign origins, valued at an estimated Rs 18.2 crore, as announced by the finance ministry.
According to precise intelligence, the contraband was being smuggled into India from Dubai, camouflaged as 'bathroom and sanitary fittings.' The DRI's Chennai Zonal Unit intercepted a container destined for J-Matadee FTWZ, revealing mis-declared contents.
The goods, instead of the declared fittings, included brands like 'Manchester United Kingdom' and 'Mac Ice Superslims.' The seized items flouted the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003. Further investigations are underway under the Customs Act, 1962.
