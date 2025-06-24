Left Menu

Karnataka's Politician-Centric Fraud: Aishwarya Gowda's Scam Uncovered

The Enforcement Directorate has filed charges against Aishwarya Gowda and others for threatening and allegedly cheating people by claiming connections to high-profile politicians in Karnataka. The case is built on several FIRs, and involves assets worth Rs 3.98 crore, and Congress leader D K Suresh's interrogation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action, filing a charge sheet against 18 individuals, including Aishwarya Gowda, for reportedly deceiving various people through claims of political connections.

According to the ED's statement, the prosecution complaint, submitted on June 21 to a special PMLA court in Bengaluru, highlights the alleged criminal conspiracy and fraudulent actions conducted by Gowda and others.

In connection to the case, assets worth Rs 3.98 crore have been seized, and Congress leader D K Suresh has been questioned. The inquiry stems from multiple FIRs alleging Gowda and accomplices defrauded individuals by promising high returns on investments, followed by threats to deter victims from pursuing the matter legally.

