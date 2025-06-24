Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: 2.4 KG of Mephedrone Seized in Maharashtra

Police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city seized 2.4 kg of mephedrone and arrested three individuals. The seizure took place following a raid on a godown and involved discovering the drug in trucks transporting scrap material. The arrested individuals have been charged under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-06-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 19:56 IST
Major Drug Bust: 2.4 KG of Mephedrone Seized in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city have confiscated 2.4 kg of mephedrone, leading to the arrest of three suspects, according to official reports.

The operation unfolded after authorities found suspicious white powder in trucks transporting scrap in the Sajapur area on June 21. Acting on this discovery, they executed a raid on a godown owned by one of the suspects, uncovering additional quantities of the substance.

Using a drug identification kit, authorities confirmed that the substance was indeed mephedrone. Those arrested include Safikur Rehman, aged 45, and Raj Ajure, aged 38, both originally from Uttar Pradesh, along with godown owner Baban Khan. All three face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025