Major Drug Bust: 2.4 KG of Mephedrone Seized in Maharashtra
Police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city seized 2.4 kg of mephedrone and arrested three individuals. The seizure took place following a raid on a godown and involved discovering the drug in trucks transporting scrap material. The arrested individuals have been charged under the NDPS Act.
In a significant drug bust, police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city have confiscated 2.4 kg of mephedrone, leading to the arrest of three suspects, according to official reports.
The operation unfolded after authorities found suspicious white powder in trucks transporting scrap in the Sajapur area on June 21. Acting on this discovery, they executed a raid on a godown owned by one of the suspects, uncovering additional quantities of the substance.
Using a drug identification kit, authorities confirmed that the substance was indeed mephedrone. Those arrested include Safikur Rehman, aged 45, and Raj Ajure, aged 38, both originally from Uttar Pradesh, along with godown owner Baban Khan. All three face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
