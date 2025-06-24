Major Drug Bust: 2.4 KG of Mephedrone Seized in Maharashtra

In a significant drug bust, police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city have confiscated 2.4 kg of mephedrone, leading to the arrest of three suspects, according to official reports.

The operation unfolded after authorities found suspicious white powder in trucks transporting scrap in the Sajapur area on June 21. Acting on this discovery, they executed a raid on a godown owned by one of the suspects, uncovering additional quantities of the substance.

Using a drug identification kit, authorities confirmed that the substance was indeed mephedrone. Those arrested include Safikur Rehman, aged 45, and Raj Ajure, aged 38, both originally from Uttar Pradesh, along with godown owner Baban Khan. All three face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

