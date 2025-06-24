Bengali Migrants Face Identity Crisis in BJP-Ruled States: CM Banerjee Speaks Out
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has raised concerns over the branding of Bengali-speaking people from West Bengal as Bangladeshis in BJP-ruled states, including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. She highlighted incidents of harassment despite valid citizenship documents and urged central authorities to intervene and protect pluralism in India.
Bengali-speaking individuals from West Bengal are reportedly being misidentified as Bangladeshis in some BJP-governed states, according to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Alarmed by alleged incidents in Rajasthan, she emphasized the importance of preserving India's pluralistic values.
Banerjee alleges that hundreds of Bengali-speaking migrants were detained despite valid documentation, questioning whether speaking Bengali has become a crime under BJP-led regimes. She plans to bring these issues to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Highlighting additional challenges faced by minorities and Dalits in BJP-governed areas, Banerjee calls for intervention from central authorities. With over 22 lakh migrant workers from Bengal employed elsewhere, she advocates for their rights and dignity.
