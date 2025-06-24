Tragic Incident: Man Allegedly Takes Own Life in Kamalpur
A 37-year-old man named Laabh Singh allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with an illegal pistol in his Kamalpur village residence. Preliminary investigations indicate he was depressed. He was declared dead upon arrival at a health center, and a post-mortem is pending.
A 37-year-old man, Laabh Singh, is reported to have died by suicide using an illegal firearm at his home in Kamalpur village, police in Tanda revealed on Tuesday. Singh's decision appears to have been influenced by depression, according to initial findings.
Following the incident, Singh was transported to the Community Health Centre in Tanda, but medical professionals pronounced him dead on arrival. His body has been relocated to Dasuya's Civil Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.
Local authorities have stated that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Singh's death is currently ongoing.
