Tragic Incident: Man Allegedly Takes Own Life in Kamalpur

A 37-year-old man, Laabh Singh, is reported to have died by suicide using an illegal firearm at his home in Kamalpur village, police in Tanda revealed on Tuesday. Singh's decision appears to have been influenced by depression, according to initial findings.

Following the incident, Singh was transported to the Community Health Centre in Tanda, but medical professionals pronounced him dead on arrival. His body has been relocated to Dasuya's Civil Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

Local authorities have stated that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Singh's death is currently ongoing.

