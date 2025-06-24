Left Menu

Spain Authorizes Extradition of 'Commander Willy': Ecuadorean Gang Leader Faces Justice

Spain's High Court permits the extradition of William Jofre Alcivar Bautista, also known as 'Commander Willy,' accused of leading a violent attack on an Ecuadorean TV station. The extradition is contingent upon Ecuador ensuring his safety due to its violent prison conditions. Alcivar's brother was extradited earlier.

In a significant legal decision, Spain's High Court has given the green light for the extradition of William Jofre Alcivar Bautista, accused of spearheading a violent attack on an Ecuadorean TV station, conditional on Ecuador guaranteeing his safety while in custody.

Known infamously as 'Commander Willy,' Alcivar is alleged to be the leader of the criminal faction Los Tiguerones. He was detained in Spain with his brother Alex in late 2024, both wanted in Ecuador for various criminal activities including car bombings, contract killings, and a dramatic live raid on TC Television's studio.

The court's decision comes amid growing concerns about Ecuador's prison violence, mandating assurances for Alcivar's safety. Meanwhile, the Ecuadorean government persists in its efforts to capture fugitives, with Interior Minister John Reimberg voicing determination to collaborate with international allies to apprehend fleeing gang leaders.

