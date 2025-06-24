Tragedy on the Highway: Law Student Killed in Hit-and-Run
In a tragic accident on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, a law student named Harsh was killed and his friend critically injured after being hit by a speeding car. The incident occurred near Chanchal Dhaba, where the victims were standing. Authorities are pursuing the driver as the investigation continues.
A tragic incident unfolded on the Delhi-Jaipur highway early Tuesday when a speeding car struck two young men, killing a law student and critically injuring his friend. The victims, identified as Harsh and Abhishek, were hit while standing near the service lane railing.
Harsh, a 25-year-old law student from Om Nagar colony, was waiting with his neighbor outside an eatery when the accident occurred. He was catching up with his old friend Abhishek when a Skoda car hit them. Despite attempts to chase the car, the driver escaped, witnesses said.
The collision's impact was severe, ejecting the victims 10 meters away. A CCTV recording of the scene fueled social media discussions. While Abhishek is reported stable in a Delhi hospital, Harsh's body was released to his family post-autopsy. Authorities are actively searching for the driver, as an FIR was lodged at Sector 37 police station.
