Deadly Blast Strikes Near Afghan Border in Pakistan

A blast killed at least four and injured several others in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghan border. The explosion occurred when a victim stepped on an explosive device in Parachinar, Kurram district. An investigation is underway and local security has been increased.

Updated: 25-06-2025 13:10 IST
A deadly blast claimed the lives of four individuals and injured several others near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded when a victim inadvertently triggered an explosive device in a forested area within Kurram district's Parachinar region.

Authorities transported the casualties to the District Headquarters Hospital and have since launched an investigation, reinforcing security measures locally.

