Deadly Blast Strikes Near Afghan Border in Pakistan
A blast killed at least four and injured several others in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghan border. The explosion occurred when a victim stepped on an explosive device in Parachinar, Kurram district. An investigation is underway and local security has been increased.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:10 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
A deadly blast claimed the lives of four individuals and injured several others near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, according to police reports.
The incident unfolded when a victim inadvertently triggered an explosive device in a forested area within Kurram district's Parachinar region.
Authorities transported the casualties to the District Headquarters Hospital and have since launched an investigation, reinforcing security measures locally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement