Deadly Blast Strikes Near Afghan Border in Pakistan

A deadly blast claimed the lives of four individuals and injured several others near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded when a victim inadvertently triggered an explosive device in a forested area within Kurram district's Parachinar region.

Authorities transported the casualties to the District Headquarters Hospital and have since launched an investigation, reinforcing security measures locally.

(With inputs from agencies.)