Grim Discovery: Human Remains Found After Swiss Glacier Collapse

Search teams in a Swiss Alpine village affected by a glacier collapse have uncovered human remains. The remains are yet to be identified but may belong to a man missing since the disaster. Earlier evacuations occurred due to instability at Birch Glacier, threatening the village of Blatten.

  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Search teams scouring a Swiss Alpine village, buried under debris from a collapsing glacier, have discovered human remains, police confirmed recently.

Authorities have not yet identified the remains, which may belong to a 64-year-old man missing since the village of Blatten was overwhelmed by ice, mud, and rock.

The village, home to 300 residents, was evacuated earlier in May as part of the mountain near Birch Glacier began to disintegrate. Valais Cantonal Police noted the coordinated efforts in the Tennmatten area of Blatten that led to the recovery of the remains. Identification procedures are currently underway.

