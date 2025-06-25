Urgency in Verification: IAEA Pushes for Return to Iran's Nuclear Sites
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stresses the importance of resuming inspections in Iran to assess damage from recent military strikes. The mission aims to verify Iran's enriched uranium stock and ensure nuclear materials are intact post-attacks. Grossi highlighted Iran's vague response about safeguarding its nuclear inventory.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief, Rafael Grossi, emphasized the urgency of restoring inspection operations at Iran's nuclear facilities following recent military strikes by the U.S. and Israel. During a news conference in Austria, Grossi underscored the necessity of assessing the condition of these sites and verifying Iran's enriched uranium stocks.
Grossi specifically mentioned the importance of evaluating the status of three crucial nuclear plants that were targeted in the June 13th attacks. He referenced a communication from Iranian officials indicating their intention to implement 'special measures' to protect their nuclear materials and equipment, albeit without detailing what those measures entailed.
The IAEA chief indicated that despite the military strikes, much of Iran's enriched uranium, particularly the material at up to 60% purity, might still be intact. However, precise verification by inspectors is essential for ensuring the accuracy of Iran's nuclear inventory and for determining the extent of any damage incurred during the attacks.
