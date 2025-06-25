Tragic Love Affair Turns Deadly in Chhattisgarh
A man, Parmod Giddhi, was arrested for allegedly strangling his lover, Subhadra Thakur, and her two children in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district. Suspicion of infidelity led to the murders, after which Giddhi fled to Ranchi. He was captured and hospitalized after claiming to have consumed poison.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly killing his married lover and her two children in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, according to police reports. Parmod Giddhi is accused of committing the murders in a fit of jealousy over suspicions about his lover's fidelity.
The victims, identified as Subhadra Thakur and her two minor children, were found buried near the Utiyal riverbank. The tragic incident unfolded on the night of June 22 in Sajbahar village, under the Tapkara police jurisdiction.
After the murder, Giddhi escaped to Ranchi but was apprehended by the Chhattisgarh police. Despite attempting to take his own life by consuming poison, he survived and has confessed to the crime. Further investigations are ongoing as he faces charges of murder and concealing evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
