Iran Moves to Suspend UN Nuclear Inspections Amidst Rising Tensions

Iran's parliament has taken a decisive step by approving a bill aimed at suspending cooperation with the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, according to reports from Nournews, a state-affiliated news outlet. This development is set against the backdrop of escalating tensions following an aerial conflict with Israel, which accuses Iran of aspiring to develop nuclear weapons.

The newly passed bill, pending approval from Iran's unelected Guardian Council, mandates that any future inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would require authorization from Iran's Supreme National Security Council. In an assertive stance, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf expressed plans to expedite the country's civilian nuclear projects, refuting claims of nuclear weapon development. Tehran criticizes an IAEA resolution as a trigger for Israeli aggression.

The national security committee of the parliament is moving forward quickly, endorsing the bill's general outline and planning to curb surveillance camera installations, inspections, and IAEA reporting. Although the IAEA has not commented on this development, its chief Rafael Grossi seeks to reintroduce inspectors. The prolonged conflict has left uncertainty about the damage inflicted on nuclear sites during Israeli and U.S. strikes.

