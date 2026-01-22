Andhra Pradesh Strengthens Surveillance with 14,000 New CCTV Cameras
The state of Andhra Pradesh has installed over 14,000 CCTV cameras at key locations to enhance security and monitor traffic. The government aims to install a total of 100,000 cameras. Issues with non-functional cameras are being addressed to ensure all equipment operates effectively.
The state of Andhra Pradesh is making significant strides in surveillance by installing over 14,000 CCTV cameras at key locations, announced Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Thursday.
Emphasizing the importance of functionality, Vijayanand urged officials to ensure all cameras are operational, a crucial step for maintaining law and order.
Meanwhile, officials are addressing technical issues with non-functional cameras in urban areas, while aiming to install additional cameras at newly identified intersections, further supporting the state's efforts in crime detection and investigation.
