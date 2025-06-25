Enhanced Security Measures Ensured for Amarnath Yatra

The Kashmir Police have meticulously organized heightened security for the imminent Amarnath Yatra. Slated to commence on July 3, the event will see police and security forces unveil multi-layered arrangements aimed at ensuring a smooth and secure pilgrimage, Inspector General V.K. Birdi announced.

During his visitation to the Nunwan base camp near Pahalgam, Birdi reviewed the elaborate security preparations in place. The arrangements, structured in various levels, underwent drills to fine-tune the readiness and strategic response of security personnel to any potential threats.

Moreover, Birdi acknowledged the indispensable support of local communities in facilitating a successful yatra. Local residents are eager to extend hospitality and assistance to the pilgrims, underscoring community cooperation as a pivotal element of the yatra's enduring success.

(With inputs from agencies.)