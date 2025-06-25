Left Menu

Enhanced Security Measures Ensured for Amarnath Yatra

The Kashmir Police have implemented extensive security measures for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, set to begin on July 3. Efforts involve multi-layered arrangements with drills conducted to enhance preparedness. Inspector General V.K. Birdi emphasized the crucial support of local communities in ensuring the pilgrimage's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:33 IST
The Kashmir Police have meticulously organized heightened security for the imminent Amarnath Yatra. Slated to commence on July 3, the event will see police and security forces unveil multi-layered arrangements aimed at ensuring a smooth and secure pilgrimage, Inspector General V.K. Birdi announced.

During his visitation to the Nunwan base camp near Pahalgam, Birdi reviewed the elaborate security preparations in place. The arrangements, structured in various levels, underwent drills to fine-tune the readiness and strategic response of security personnel to any potential threats.

Moreover, Birdi acknowledged the indispensable support of local communities in facilitating a successful yatra. Local residents are eager to extend hospitality and assistance to the pilgrims, underscoring community cooperation as a pivotal element of the yatra's enduring success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

