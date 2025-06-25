On Wednesday, Armenian authorities arrested Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, accusing him of masterminding a coup against the government. The Investigative Committee claims Galstanyan acquired tools for a terrorist attack, while Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned on Telegram that a plan by 'criminal-oligarchic clergy' had been thwarted.

This month, another prominent figure, Samvel Karapetyan, was arrested over similar charges, amid political tensions anchored in Azerbaijan's retaking of Nagorno-Karabakh. Galstanyan has previously been at the forefront of protests against Pashinyan.

The Armenian government alleges Galstanyan recruited over 1,000 individuals to incite chaos. This issue unfolds amid ongoing tensions with Azerbaijan, with peace talks and regional stability hanging in balance. Kremlin's Dmitry Peskov labeled the matter as internal, stressing Russia's interest in Armenian stability.

