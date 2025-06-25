Left Menu

Armenian Archbishop's Arrest: Alleged Coup and Political Tensions

Armenian authorities arrested Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, accusing him of plotting a coup. Allegations include acquiring tools for a terrorist attack. This follows the arrest of billionaire Samvel Karapetyan. Prime Minister Pashinyan, amid political tension and Azerbaijani conflict, faces opposition rooted in territorial losses and government distrust.

On Wednesday, Armenian authorities arrested Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, accusing him of masterminding a coup against the government. The Investigative Committee claims Galstanyan acquired tools for a terrorist attack, while Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan mentioned on Telegram that a plan by 'criminal-oligarchic clergy' had been thwarted.

This month, another prominent figure, Samvel Karapetyan, was arrested over similar charges, amid political tensions anchored in Azerbaijan's retaking of Nagorno-Karabakh. Galstanyan has previously been at the forefront of protests against Pashinyan.

The Armenian government alleges Galstanyan recruited over 1,000 individuals to incite chaos. This issue unfolds amid ongoing tensions with Azerbaijan, with peace talks and regional stability hanging in balance. Kremlin's Dmitry Peskov labeled the matter as internal, stressing Russia's interest in Armenian stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

