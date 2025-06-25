Navi Mumbai Teen in Hot Water Over Shocking Online Misconduct

In a disturbing incident, a 19-year-old from Navi Mumbai is facing serious allegations after allegedly filming a video of a minor without her knowledge and sharing it online. The police reported this on Wednesday.

The accused, Mohd Kaif Akram Sah, reportedly contacted the girl through an Instagram video call, during which he filmed her, unaware, while she was bathing. The video clip was allegedly used to blackmail her for sexual favors.

Following a complaint by the victim, Rabale MIDC Police filed a case under multiple legal sections, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voyeurism and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The investigation continues, but no arrests have been made.

