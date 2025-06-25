Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Teen in Hot Water Over Shocking Online Misconduct

A 19-year-old from Navi Mumbai, identified as Mohd Kaif Akram Sah, is under investigation for allegedly filming a minor girl during an Instagram call and sharing the video online for sexual favors. The police have registered a case under several legal sections, but no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a 19-year-old from Navi Mumbai is facing serious allegations after allegedly filming a video of a minor without her knowledge and sharing it online. The police reported this on Wednesday.

The accused, Mohd Kaif Akram Sah, reportedly contacted the girl through an Instagram video call, during which he filmed her, unaware, while she was bathing. The video clip was allegedly used to blackmail her for sexual favors.

Following a complaint by the victim, Rabale MIDC Police filed a case under multiple legal sections, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voyeurism and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The investigation continues, but no arrests have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

