Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Former South Korean President Yoon
A South Korean court has turned down a request for an arrest warrant against former President Yoon Suk Yeol. This development relates to his previous attempt to impose martial law. Yoon is already on trial for insurrection and faced obstruction charges but was released on technical grounds earlier.
A South Korean court has denied an arrest warrant request for former President Yoon Suk Yeol concerning his past attempt to impose martial law, according to Yonhap News Agency reports.
The investigation, led by a special prosecutor, aimed to strengthen the case against Yoon for his efforts to declare martial law in December, which has been a subject of intensified scrutiny. Previously, Yoon faced arrest for insurrection charges in January but was released on technicalities after 52 days in custody.
The latest arrest warrant request involved obstruction charges, marking a continued legal challenge for the ousted leader. However, the Seoul Central District Court declined this request, preventing immediate legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
