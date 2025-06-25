Left Menu

Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Former South Korean President Yoon

A South Korean court has turned down a request for an arrest warrant against former President Yoon Suk Yeol. This development relates to his previous attempt to impose martial law. Yoon is already on trial for insurrection and faced obstruction charges but was released on technical grounds earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:45 IST
Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Former South Korean President Yoon
court

A South Korean court has denied an arrest warrant request for former President Yoon Suk Yeol concerning his past attempt to impose martial law, according to Yonhap News Agency reports.

The investigation, led by a special prosecutor, aimed to strengthen the case against Yoon for his efforts to declare martial law in December, which has been a subject of intensified scrutiny. Previously, Yoon faced arrest for insurrection charges in January but was released on technicalities after 52 days in custody.

The latest arrest warrant request involved obstruction charges, marking a continued legal challenge for the ousted leader. However, the Seoul Central District Court declined this request, preventing immediate legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025